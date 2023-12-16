Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

