Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $40.06.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

