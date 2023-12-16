Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $1,748,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,898,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2,396.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 84,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.51 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

