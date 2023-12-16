Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

