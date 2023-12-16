Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $38,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

