Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $441.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

