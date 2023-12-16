Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.