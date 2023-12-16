Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the second quarter worth $337,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the second quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FDIF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

