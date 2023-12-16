Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barings BDC

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.