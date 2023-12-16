Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 21,875.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,773 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

