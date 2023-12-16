Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

WM opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

