Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,996,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,911,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,298,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

