Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 149.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

