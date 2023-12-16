Financial Analysis: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carriage Services and Bright Horizons Family Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14

Carriage Services currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.27%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus target price of $82.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Given Carriage Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

68.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 7.94% 21.32% 2.61% Bright Horizons Family Solutions 3.72% 12.23% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.02 $41.38 million $1.93 13.02 Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.02 billion 2.62 $80.64 million $1.49 61.30

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Carriage Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Horizons Family Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions advisory services. It operated child care and early education centers in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and India. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.