Financial Comparison: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) vs. Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Sector 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74% Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and Sector 10, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Sector 10.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Sector 10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.09 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -13.21 Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00

Sector 10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sector 10, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

