Financial Comparison: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57 Portage Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $83.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.40%. Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 569.29%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

73.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 17.32% 20.89% 10.69% Portage Biotech N/A -117.92% -90.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $38.10 billion 1.77 $8.41 billion $4.77 13.08 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($6.90) -0.18

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Portage Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

