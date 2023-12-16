Financial Comparison: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.21 $239.97 million $5.01 4.83

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tigo Energy and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Canadian Solar 1 2 4 0 2.43

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.73, indicating a potential upside of 286.67%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -24.91% -6.74% Canadian Solar 4.48% 11.98% 3.41%

Volatility & Risk

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Tigo Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

