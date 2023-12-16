Financial Contrast: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 14.94 $134.13 million $1.18 21.80 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.44 $79.96 million ($0.19) -51.16

Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 59.98%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80%

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.