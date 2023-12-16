Financial Survey: Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.83%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.35%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma $63.48 million 3.93 $35.93 million $1.61 7.57

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

