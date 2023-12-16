Financial Survey: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) versus City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 236.41%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.03%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 3.62 City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.39 $16.99 million ($0.50) -12.58

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.6%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT -6.93% -1.83% -0.80%

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats City Office REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

