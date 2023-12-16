Financial Survey: ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) & Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO)

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) and Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of ePlus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ePlus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ePlus and Prologic Management Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 0 0 0 N/A Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ePlus presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.88%.

ePlus has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ePlus and Prologic Management Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 5.93% 16.95% 8.56% Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ePlus and Prologic Management Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $2.07 billion 0.99 $119.36 million $5.06 15.09 Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

Summary

ePlus beats Prologic Management Systems on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services. The Financing segment engages in financing arrangements, such as sales-type and operating leases; loans and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting, management, and disposal of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT, communication-related, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery and equipment, office furniture and general office equipment, transportation equipment, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, healthcare, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

