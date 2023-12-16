Financial Survey: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OppFi and ORIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $3.08, suggesting a potential downside of 31.02%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than ORIX.

This table compares OppFi and ORIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47% ORIX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and ORIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $496.06 million 1.00 $7.10 million $0.07 63.86 ORIX N/A N/A N/A $189.03 0.10

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than ORIX. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats ORIX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.