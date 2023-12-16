First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.73

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 11601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUSE. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,372 shares of company stock worth $560,418. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 498,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

