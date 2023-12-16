First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on December 29th

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2115 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,518,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,856,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 698,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

