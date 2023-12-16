First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th

Shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.

FWBI stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

