FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.26

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.26 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 2058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 14.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

