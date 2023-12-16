Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.