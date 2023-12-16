Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.88. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,467,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 315,867 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.