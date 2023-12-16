FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.38.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

FLT stock opened at $277.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.80.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

