Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

