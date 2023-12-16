Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

