FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

