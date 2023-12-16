Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMX

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.