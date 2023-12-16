Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lessened by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

