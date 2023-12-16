Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £143.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,116.67 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.29. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

