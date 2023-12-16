Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.56

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 146120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Forge Global Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 133.97%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Forge Global

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,488,420 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,400 shares of company stock worth $246,588. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forge Global by 393.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,171 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global during the third quarter valued at about $8,140,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forge Global by 397.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 124.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forge Global by 396.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 699,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

