Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.12 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.41 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.21.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

