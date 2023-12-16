Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.12 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 5.41 and a fifty-two week high of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.21.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
