Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FVI opened at C$5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4107425 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total value of C$1,003,425.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

