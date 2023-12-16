Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $67.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $193,486,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,045,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

