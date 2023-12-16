Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,386 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.