Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,323 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 309.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

