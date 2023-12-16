Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,740,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,564,000 after acquiring an additional 354,704 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

