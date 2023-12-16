Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $164.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $476.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

