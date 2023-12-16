Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

