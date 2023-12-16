Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,064 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCMT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

NYSEARCA:HCMT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

