Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

