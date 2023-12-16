Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.