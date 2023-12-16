Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

TSM stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

