Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $425.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.48 and a 200 day moving average of $401.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.