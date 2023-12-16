Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$203.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$203.31.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$148.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.81. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

